Why Frank From The Bear Season 3 Looks So Familiar

Let's rewind all the way back to 1998, the year that marks Josh Hartnett's very first film credit — and it might surprise you, if you're not current on your Hartnett lore, to learn that it was actually courtesy of "Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later." The seventh movie in the Halloween franchise that also moves around in the timeline, "Halloween H20" casts a young Hartnett as John Tate, the son of original protagonist Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) who's living under the fake name Keri Tate. (Hilariously enough, both of these actors would go on to appear in "The Bear.") That same year, Hartnett showed up in the sci-fi horror flick "The Faculty" as a rebel forced to repeat his senior year of high school who habitually sells drugs hidden in ballpoint pens.

It was "The Virgin Suicides" in 1999, though, that gave Hartnett a real chance to show off his acting chops. In Sofia Coppola's stunning directorial debut — based on Jeffrey Eugenides' novel of the same name — Hartnett plays popular high schooler Trip Fontaine, who strikes up a secret relationship with Lux Lisbon (Kirsten Dunst) despite her strict conservative family's repressive rules. In one of the movie's most heartbreaking scenes — which is really saying something — Trip abandons Lux on a football field the morning after they win Homecoming King and Queen, leaving her alone in the grass after spending the night together. Clearly, Hollywood took notice of Hartnett's promise, as a huge string of successful films followed pretty much immediately.