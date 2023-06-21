Black Mirror: Every Episode's Ending From Season 6 Explained

"Black Mirror" is back, and for fans that have been waiting for a dose of fictional dystopia to briefly distract us from the real dystopia in which we live, it's not a moment too soon. This season has opted to shake things up a bit by taking a slightly less modern view of humanity than what we've seen in prior seasons by starting in the present and delving into an alternate past to tell us stories about what the future may yet still hold. Overflowing with top-notch performances, zany moments, and, of course, a little existential horror to top it all off, this new batch of stories opts to shake things up a bit. That means we have a little bit of explaining to do to settle out some of these twists.

With Season 6 available to watch now on Streamberry — er, we mean, Netflix — and a distinctly experimental tone for some of these new stories, "Black Mirror" seems to be stretching its wings to encapsulate more humor and hope at times, while never drifting too far from the technological angst that has defined the series previously. Dives into the past exist seamlessly alongside modernist AI nightmares, and this season is rife with callbacks. Just to make sure we didn't miss anything, let's go over this one on a case-by-case basis to explain everything that can be explained about "Black Mirror" Season 6.