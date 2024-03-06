Marvel's New Black Infinity Stone Has A Disturbing Secret

Contains spoilers for "Thanos" #4 (by Christopher Cantwell, Luca Pizzari, German Peralta, Ruth Redmond, and VC's Cory Petit)

Marvel Comics is teasing a seventh Infinity Stone, and it has direct ties to Thanos, Death, and the pair's collective powers.

In "Thanos" #4, the Mad Titan battles the living embodiment of Death as Marvel's powerful new Illuminati team tries to stop the cosmic chaos the pair unleash. Death recently underwent major changes as Thanos searched for her, taking on the human form of a young woman named Roberta in order to truly understand what it means to be alive. She agreed to a deal with the Illuminati, providing pertinent information on a catastrophic event due to hit Earth in exchange for their help in transforming her and giving her a new life.

Unfortunately, Death's attempts to learn more about humanity have been stifled by Thanos, whose one-sided quest for her affection and unrequited love leads him to kill Roberta, knowing it would bring back her true form. The move greatly angers Death, and she unleashes her full might against Thanos in response to his selfish actions. In the process, a new Infinity Stone is born from the calamity, one whose potential power is disturbingly high.

For readers who have followed the most recent adventures of Thor, where the seventh Infinity Stone was introduced, the revelation appears to tie into a story years in the making.