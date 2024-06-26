The New Superman Movie's Clark Kent Has Fans Divided

Fans aren't totally on board with Clark Kent's (David Corenswet) look in "Superman." Production is officially underway on James Gunn's Man of Steel pic, which is set to be the first entry in the "new and improved" DC universe. Earlier this year, Gunn debuted Coronswet's Superman suit to mixed reception from fans, and now the same thing is happening with the character's Clark Kent look. Neither Gunn nor the studio has released an official look at Kent, but fans have managed to snap behind-the-scenes leaks of the meek journalist.

FIRST LOOK at David Corenswet's Clark Kent in 'SUPERMAN' pic.twitter.com/cKL4sR1vbJ — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 25, 2024

Kent looks relatively normal, sporting a work-appropriate suit, a briefcase, and a copy of what's presumably the Daily Planet. What has fans riled up, however, is Coronswet's "broccoli" haircut. One of the most popular haircuts today, especially among Gen Z, it makes sense that Kent would rock a casual, common haircut that doesn't make him stand out. However, the hairdo isn't exactly popular with folks on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "NOO!!! Please tell me this is fake!!!! Gunn did NOT just give Clark Kent Broccoli hair," wrote @Stuntman_Mik3 in what's surprisingly a common sentiment.

"Not a fan of the hair.. he looks like every YouTuber bro out there," shared @MightyJax. "Clark's rizz has been given the broccoli hair," said @ManofSteelDCU, adding, "Gotta get those Gen Z kids through the door." While a decent number of fans are making fun of the look, a few are pointing out how it makes complete sense that Kent is rocking the broccoli.