The Bear Season 2: Why Ayo Edebiri Is Against Shipping Carmy & Sydney
Even after a decade of playing Lip Gallagher on "Shameless," Jeremy Allen White still has a stranglehold on viewers' attention. His portrayal of Carmy Berzatto on FX's "The Bear" continues his fascination with working-class characters in Chicago. Fans have obsessed over Carmy's unique brand of kitchen chic and the chemistry he has with his sous-chef, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri).
Naturally, this has led the internet at large to push for a relationship between the two. Also known as shipping, supporting a relationship between two fictional characters is a hobby of many fans online. But despite this fervor for romance between Carmy and Sydney, it may not be in the cards. Edebiri has admitted that she understands why the internet idealizes White as Carmy, but she doesn't think fans should ship his character with hers. While they share common ground, any romance wouldn't be that easy.
"They have a complicated relationship," Edebiri told The Cut in an exclusive interview. "There's a lot of places where they understand each other and where they meet, especially in terms of their background and their focus. But obviously they have very different personality types and are from very different schools of thought."
Romance would add to the kitchen toxicity
Though recent series such as "Ted Lasso" deserve a penalty card for their romantic relationships, that doesn't mean that fans aren't clamoring for them. Romantic subplots are elements that make viewers feel good, and with any dramatic storytelling, these storylines are almost guaranteed. But "The Bear" may be the exception to the rule. Taking place in a fast-paced industry, most of the main characters work in the kitchen, and workplace romances may be a recipe for disaster. Edebiri immediately rejected the thought of Sydney and Carmy together for a logical reason.
"I don't personally think there's anything romantic there!" Edebiri continued. "I don't think the show is a sexual one. These people don't have ... very robust personal lives. They're devoted to their jobs. If anything happened between Sydney and Carmy, nobody would be happy. It would be disappointing and jarring and weird. I don't think people actually want that."
Sydney sees Carmy as more of a mentor. Her connection to him is their passion for the restaurant and wanting to make something out of nothing. True to Edebiri's concerns, romance would be a recipe for disaster. Tensions are already high in the kitchen, and Carmy has proven he doesn't exactly handle stress well. While he comes to terms with his brother's death, a new relationship is probably not a healthy option for him. Introducing romance into their fragile ecosystem may bring the newly titled restaurant to a screeching halt.