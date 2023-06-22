The Bear Season 2: Why Ayo Edebiri Is Against Shipping Carmy & Sydney

Even after a decade of playing Lip Gallagher on "Shameless," Jeremy Allen White still has a stranglehold on viewers' attention. His portrayal of Carmy Berzatto on FX's "The Bear" continues his fascination with working-class characters in Chicago. Fans have obsessed over Carmy's unique brand of kitchen chic and the chemistry he has with his sous-chef, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri).

Naturally, this has led the internet at large to push for a relationship between the two. Also known as shipping, supporting a relationship between two fictional characters is a hobby of many fans online. But despite this fervor for romance between Carmy and Sydney, it may not be in the cards. Edebiri has admitted that she understands why the internet idealizes White as Carmy, but she doesn't think fans should ship his character with hers. While they share common ground, any romance wouldn't be that easy.

"They have a complicated relationship," Edebiri told The Cut in an exclusive interview. "There's a lot of places where they understand each other and where they meet, especially in terms of their background and their focus. But obviously they have very different personality types and are from very different schools of thought."