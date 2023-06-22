The Bear: Are Carmy & Richie Related? The Truth Behind That 'Cousin' Nickname

Carmy and Richie may not be blood-related, but it's obvious they've been through a lot, especially when it comes to the death of Mikey. Richie has become a sort of de facto older brother figure to Carmy, while Carmy is a way for Richie to stay close to Mikey. Richie even tells Carmy that he's "all he's got" in terms of having some connection with his best friend. They bicker all the time, but that's part of being a family. They both miss Mikey, and staying close is a way to look out for one another.

There's certainly animosity at times, but some of the sweeter moments of the series come when they manage to let their guards down to open up. They share cigarettes and hype each other up. It makes for a touching dynamic and adds something when Carmy is shouting at people in the kitchen. Everyone else may be an employee, but with Richie, that's practically his brother he's yelling at, which makes the tension all the more palpable.

Calling each other "cousin" is a way to make the dynamic between Carmy and Richie more layered, and it's one of the many details of the show that make it stand out so well in the current television landscape. Season 2 of "The Bear" is available now on Hulu, and many critics, including Looper's Matthew Jackson, are saying it holds up just as well as the first.