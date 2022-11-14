Reasons Edge Of Tomorrow 2 Will Likely Never Happen

2014 saw the release of "Edge of Tomorrow," a film that had Tom Cruise take a step back from his traditional machismo characters, playing instead a cowardly public relations officer who finds himself on the frontlines of Europe battling nefarious aliens. There, Cruise's Major William Cage finds himself stuck in a time loop, forced to repeat the same day every time he dies in combat. With the help of Emily Blunt's no-nonsense Sergeant Rita Vrataski, Cage fights against time to save himself and the world before otherworldly predators take over Earth.

Released to overwhelmingly positive reviews, "Edge of Tomorrow" was praised for director Doug Liman's slick action sequences, Cruise and Blunt's chemistry, and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie's sharp and inventive script. Positive reviews didn't necessarily translate into positive box office receipts, however. With a reported budget of $178 million, and an additional $100 million spent on marketing, "Edge of Tomorrow" went on to gross over $367 million (via The Numbers). While not a flop, the sci-fi flick wasn't the summer blockbuster Warner Bros. was hoping for. The film faced stiff competition from a crowded summer slate, which included "The Fault in our Stars,""Maleficent," and "22 Jump Street."

It did eventually find its calling on home video — where it was rebranded as "Live Die Repeat," reportedly grossing over $28 million per The Numbers. Since its debut, "Edge of Tomorrow" has been discovered by millions of sci-fi fans, who continue to enjoy its chaos and confidence. With a cult-like following that's only gaining more momentum, it's no surprise that there's chatter about a sequel.

Unfortunately for fans, there's a strong possibility that Cruise and Blunt won't return for "Edge of Tomorrow 2."