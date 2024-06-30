How Tatiana Maslany Feels About She-Hulk's Most Controversial Scene
Tatiana Maslany is a huge fan of Megan Thee Stallion and calls her cameo in the live-action series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" one of the best days of her life.
"She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," influenced by shows like "Fleabag," offered viewers something new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with its fourth-wall-breaking, meta nature feeling immediately fresh and different compared to other superhero offerings. The streaming series didn't shy away from slapstick humor, including an unexpected cameo from Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. In the episode "The People vs. Emil Blonsky," Jennifer Walters tries a case where a shape-shifting light-elf impersonates the artist. In the end, Megan Thee Stallion becomes a client of She-Hulk, and the pair celebrates by twerking to her song "Body."
Criticism was levied at the scene by some viewers saying the tone didn't quite fit the MCU, while others called out the sexual nature of twerking. However, Maslany doesn't seem to be too bothered by some of the responses. Speaking at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con in June (via Agents of Fandom on X, formerly known as Twitter), the actor said she is a huge fan of Megan Thee Stallion and loved shooting the scene with her. "I had been to multiple Megan Thee Stallion concerts before this," Maslany shared. "I was ready. That was the greatest moment of my life."
How Megan Thee Stallion's She-Hulk cameo came to be
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" creator Jessica Gao intentionally hid the Megan Thee Stallion cameo from Tatiana Maslany, revealing only a couple of days before filming that the rapper would appear — all to keep the actor calm, knowing the excitement she would otherwise build ahead of time. The cameo idea actually came from another cast member, Jameela Jamil, who portrays Titania on the show. Executive producer Kat Coiro revealed how she got the twerking moment to happen in "She-Hulk," sharing Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion weren't initially going to share a scene together.
"Initially, She-Hulk and Megan weren't meant to interact, but because of [Tatiana's] love for Megan, the writers added the twerking scene at the very last minute," Coiro told Looper in 2022. "That's when we learned that Tatiana is a genuinely amazing twerker."
While the twerking scene with She-Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion has its detractors, the fact that it ended up being a surprise to Maslany and was one of the best moments in her entire life means it was probably worth dealing with all the negative comments and ensuing controversy surrounding it. Ultimately, Maslany got to share the screen with one of her biggest idols, an opportunity few actors would ever pass up.