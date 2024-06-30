How Tatiana Maslany Feels About She-Hulk's Most Controversial Scene

Tatiana Maslany is a huge fan of Megan Thee Stallion and calls her cameo in the live-action series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" one of the best days of her life.

"She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," influenced by shows like "Fleabag," offered viewers something new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with its fourth-wall-breaking, meta nature feeling immediately fresh and different compared to other superhero offerings. The streaming series didn't shy away from slapstick humor, including an unexpected cameo from Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. In the episode "The People vs. Emil Blonsky," Jennifer Walters tries a case where a shape-shifting light-elf impersonates the artist. In the end, Megan Thee Stallion becomes a client of She-Hulk, and the pair celebrates by twerking to her song "Body."

Criticism was levied at the scene by some viewers saying the tone didn't quite fit the MCU, while others called out the sexual nature of twerking. However, Maslany doesn't seem to be too bothered by some of the responses. Speaking at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con in June (via Agents of Fandom on X, formerly known as Twitter), the actor said she is a huge fan of Megan Thee Stallion and loved shooting the scene with her. "I had been to multiple Megan Thee Stallion concerts before this," Maslany shared. "I was ready. That was the greatest moment of my life."