Why She-Hulk's Writer Hid Megan Thee Stallion's Cameo From Tatiana Maslany

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is full of big surprises, from the return of Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) nemesis Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination (Tim Roth), to a suited-up Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and several appearances by Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong). There is something for almost every fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the show focuses mainly on big Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances, there is one music superstar that gets her own moment in the MCU spotlight, and the news delighted She-Hulk actor Tatiana Maslany, who happens to be a superfan of the rapper.

The series follows lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany) as she navigates her new role as She-Hulk. Jen proves episode after episode that her life has not been the same since becoming a Hulk, and that includes getting the chance to meet Megan Thee Stallion, who appeared in Season 1, Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Maslany told the Los Angeles Times that she is a huge fan of Megan, but the show's creator and head writer Jessica Gao didn't tell her about the big moment until a couple of days before filming. And it's a decision that Maslany agrees with. "She didn't tell me right away because she knew I would basically go into a coma for three weeks. It was my dream come true. I've seen her in concert many times," she said.

And it's Megan's appreciation for the MCU that led to her stellar cameo.