Why She-Hulk's Writer Hid Megan Thee Stallion's Cameo From Tatiana Maslany
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is full of big surprises, from the return of Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) nemesis Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination (Tim Roth), to a suited-up Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and several appearances by Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong). There is something for almost every fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the show focuses mainly on big Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances, there is one music superstar that gets her own moment in the MCU spotlight, and the news delighted She-Hulk actor Tatiana Maslany, who happens to be a superfan of the rapper.
The series follows lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany) as she navigates her new role as She-Hulk. Jen proves episode after episode that her life has not been the same since becoming a Hulk, and that includes getting the chance to meet Megan Thee Stallion, who appeared in Season 1, Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Maslany told the Los Angeles Times that she is a huge fan of Megan, but the show's creator and head writer Jessica Gao didn't tell her about the big moment until a couple of days before filming. And it's a decision that Maslany agrees with. "She didn't tell me right away because she knew I would basically go into a coma for three weeks. It was my dream come true. I've seen her in concert many times," she said.
And it's Megan's appreciation for the MCU that led to her stellar cameo.
The MCU connection that led to Megan Thee Stallion's She-Hulk appearance
Jameela Jamil, who plays She-Hulk's nemesis Titania, told The Hollywood Reporter that she encouraged her co-star from Max's "Legendary" to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I was preparing to come and do this when I was filming 'Legendary' season two, and I just asked her and she turned out to be a huge Marvel fan, " she said.
Megan Thee Stallion enters the MCU after a shapeshifting Light Elf named Runa (Peg O'Keef) pretends to be the rapper in order to trick Jennifer Walters' former co-worker Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) into buying her expensive gifts. Dennis and Runa's case goes to court, sharing their story in front of an audience that includes Megan Thee Stallion herself.
After the ruling, Megan is seen on camera, exclaiming, "There's only one Megan Thee Stallion." While it's an exciting moment for her fans, it's the episode's last scene that has audiences in awe. The mid-credits scene finds Jen helping her new superstar client with some paperwork before the duo dances along to Megan's song "Body." But the big moment wasn't always a part of the plan for Episode 3. Director and executive producer Kat Coiro told IGN, "The dancing with Megan Thee Stallion wasn't originally scripted, but Tatiana [Maslany] is such a huge Megan fan that we threw something together at the last moment," she said, noting that Maslany's excitement made the dancing scene a fun one to shoot.