She-Hulk Series' Unusual Influences Actually Make A Ton Of Sense
San Diego Comic-Con was full of new surprises for Marvel fans with fresh content dropping left and right. One of many exciting reveals included a new trailer for Disney+'s upcoming series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Starring the incomparable Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the series about the lawyer by day, green monster by night will have plenty of fresh and exciting developments for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Not only will Jennifer be representing notorious "Hulk" baddie Abomination (Tim Roth) in court, but other familiar faces will also show up, including Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in a fresh, yet familiar, suit.
Following this fan fervor, it seems so long ago that the first "She-Hulk" trailer was criticized for the character's divisive appearance. Now with apparent improvements made to the CGI — in addition to a lot of Hulk training sequences — Disney+'s new Marvel endeavor may be a smash success (no pun intended). But perhaps what is even more fascinating about the upcoming series is Jennifer's day-to-day life. Billed as a half-hour law comedy, per Entertainment Weekly, "She-Hulk" takes from many humorous shows and intriguing influences.
She-Hulk doesn't just break bad guys
When considering the wide array of possible influences for the new Marvel series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," many projects come to mind. Female-driven law shows such as "Ally McBeal" were cited as being a touchpoint for the series in a new piece in Total Film, but the creators have also worked in some less obvious references. One of them is Phoebe Waller-Bridge's devastating and hilarious series "Fleabag," which was notable for breaking the fourth wall. Now, She-Hulk will count herself as one of many who have turned meta as she speaks to the camera from time to time. Those involved in the production appreciated other aspects that "Fleabag" brought to the table as well.
"The irreverence of [Fleabag] and the sense of humor... there's a lot there that I can definitely see that they drew from as inspiration," Tatiana Maslany told Total Film. Like Waller-Bridge's titular character who struggles with the pressures of life, Jennifer Walters also has a lot to contend with in "She-Hulk." Personal issues such as dating will also be featured heavily in the series, as writer Jessica Gao stated — a departure from the world-saving antics of previous Marvel films.
"What happens in between those [Marvel] movies when these characters just have to live their lives," Gao suggested, "when they have to go on dates, when they have to go grocery shopping, when they have to see their family at a reunion?" All this and more can be expected when "She-Hulk" is released on August 17th.