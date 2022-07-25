She-Hulk Series' Unusual Influences Actually Make A Ton Of Sense

When considering the wide array of possible influences for the new Marvel series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," many projects come to mind. Female-driven law shows such as "Ally McBeal" were cited as being a touchpoint for the series in a new piece in Total Film, but the creators have also worked in some less obvious references. One of them is Phoebe Waller-Bridge's devastating and hilarious series "Fleabag," which was notable for breaking the fourth wall. Now, She-Hulk will count herself as one of many who have turned meta as she speaks to the camera from time to time. Those involved in the production appreciated other aspects that "Fleabag" brought to the table as well.

"The irreverence of [Fleabag] and the sense of humor... there's a lot there that I can definitely see that they drew from as inspiration," Tatiana Maslany told Total Film. Like Waller-Bridge's titular character who struggles with the pressures of life, Jennifer Walters also has a lot to contend with in "She-Hulk." Personal issues such as dating will also be featured heavily in the series, as writer Jessica Gao stated — a departure from the world-saving antics of previous Marvel films.

"What happens in between those [Marvel] movies when these characters just have to live their lives," Gao suggested, "when they have to go on dates, when they have to go grocery shopping, when they have to see their family at a reunion?" All this and more can be expected when "She-Hulk" is released on August 17th.