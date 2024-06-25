Tatiana Maslany Teased Whether She-Hulk & Daredevil Are Still Dating

Despite suggesting that Marvel's "She-Hulk" likely won't get a Season 2, Tatiana Maslany, who played the gamma-infused attorney-at-law, is still hypothesizing over what Jennifer Walters' future looks like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last time we saw her, she was cozying up to the Man Without Fear, Matthew Murdock (Charlie Cox), seemingly having a happy ending during her MCU debut. However, Maslany feels it isn't a relationship set in stone.

According to Agents of Fandom on X, formerly known as Twitter, while attending San Antonio's Superhero Comic-Con, Maslany was asked if Jennifer is still dating Daredevil after the two hit it off so well following their 2022 team-up. Her response provided further proof that she was the perfect choice for the character: "I think she's keeping her options open, but I'm pretty sure she'd hit that again!"

While one side of the super situationship seems pretty chill about the two getting together, Charlie Cox has hopes for Matt and Jen in the future, even if "Daredevil: Born Again" behind-the-scenes photos suggest it might not be happening any time soon. But for die-hard fans of the hero of Hell's Kitchen, that shouldn't come as a surprise.