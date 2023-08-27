Daredevil: Marvel Rumor Teases Matt Murdock's New Girlfriend (It's Not She-Hulk)
Following his exciting return in "She-Hulk" (and being one of the best things in it), Charlie Cox, reprising his role as Daredevil, has undoubtedly become one of the greatest prospects within the MCU. Matt Murdock swinging in as formidable opposition in the courtroom and a love interest for Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in the comedic "She-Hulk" was brilliant and raised the excitement even more for his show, "Daredevil: Born Again." Spanning a mammoth 18-episode run as the lawyer-turned-vigilante, the series will have him go another round with the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). As always, any scrap between these two legendary characters will lead to those Matt holds dear being unwillingly dragged into the mix. According to super news scoop finder Daniel RPK, it's rumored to be one of his old comic book flames, Heather Glenn, played by Margarita Levieva.
Debuting in "Daredevil" #126 in 1975, Heather Glenn was a high-class socialite who crossed paths with Murdock when her father was caught up in a conspiracy involving The Purple Man. While there have been no solid details on what part she'll play in the new show, elements of her comic book past could indicate how her future is linked to Matt's, and unfortunately, as with a lot of women in his life, it doesn't end too well. That could change, however, thanks to another massive MCU character who has been absent since 2019.
Heather Glenn might help Matt set up his new office in Daredevil: Born Again
Besides winning Matt Murdock's heart in the Marvel comics, Heather Glenn also threw in some money for her lawyer love and his colleague, Foggy Nelson, to set up shop and open a Legal Storefront Clinic. There's every chance this detail could be depicted on the show given that, as the title suggests, Matt is trying for a second chance following events that may or may not be linked to the original Netflix show. However, the similarities will most likely stop here, given who Heather ended up with after.
Following her break up with Matt in the comics, Heather fell into the arms of part-time armored Avenger Tony Stark during the tech genius' struggle with alcoholism. As a result, Heather went down a similar path, ultimately leading to her suicide. Admittedly, even removing the Stark factor from the equation (if Heather is who Margarita Levieva really is playing), the subject matter might still be too heavy in tone for the MCU. Being a new backer for Matt's new business could have potential and add an interesting dynamic to their relationship in whatever direction it goes. We can only wait for further confirmation when "Daredevil: Born Again" descends on Disney+ sometime in 2024.
