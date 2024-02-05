Daredevil Caught Kissing In Born Again BTS Photo (But Not She-Hulk Or Karen Page)

Following up brief appearances in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and "Echo," Matt "Daredevil" Murdock (Charlie Cox) is set to appear in his own Marvel Cinematic Universe project. "Daredevil: Born Again" is on its way to the small screen and aims to continue the story of the vigilante beyond his widely-acclaimed self-titled Netflix series. Naturally, this means that old friends and foes alike will reemerge, but so will some unfamiliar faces. One such newcomer appears to be a love interest for the Man Without Fear, as evidenced by a behind-the-scenes picture.

Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), Just Jared posted the "Born Again" set image in question. It shows Murdock going in for a kiss, but not with previous romantic partners like Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) or Jennifer "She-Hulk" Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Rather, he's with actor Margarita Levieva of "The Blacklist" and "In From the Cold" fame. The publication claims that Levieva is set to play Heather Glenn — a character with quite a bit of comic book history in the pages of "Daredevil."

Assuming the character is truly about to enter the MCU, who is Heather, and what can "Born Again" viewers expect to see from her when she and the program finally debut?