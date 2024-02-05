Daredevil Caught Kissing In Born Again BTS Photo (But Not She-Hulk Or Karen Page)
Following up brief appearances in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and "Echo," Matt "Daredevil" Murdock (Charlie Cox) is set to appear in his own Marvel Cinematic Universe project. "Daredevil: Born Again" is on its way to the small screen and aims to continue the story of the vigilante beyond his widely-acclaimed self-titled Netflix series. Naturally, this means that old friends and foes alike will reemerge, but so will some unfamiliar faces. One such newcomer appears to be a love interest for the Man Without Fear, as evidenced by a behind-the-scenes picture.
#DaredevilBornAgain has begun filming, and we've got the pics!
Click ⬇️https://t.co/mWmwARnkc5
— JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 1, 2024
Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), Just Jared posted the "Born Again" set image in question. It shows Murdock going in for a kiss, but not with previous romantic partners like Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) or Jennifer "She-Hulk" Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Rather, he's with actor Margarita Levieva of "The Blacklist" and "In From the Cold" fame. The publication claims that Levieva is set to play Heather Glenn — a character with quite a bit of comic book history in the pages of "Daredevil."
Assuming the character is truly about to enter the MCU, who is Heather, and what can "Born Again" viewers expect to see from her when she and the program finally debut?
Heather Glenn has a tragic comic book history
Though she's far from a mainstream Marvel name these days, Heather Glenn's time under the Marvel Comics banner dates back to 1975 via "Daredevil" #126. The privileged daughter of Glenn Industries CEO, Maxwell Glenn, she meets Matt Murdock by pure coincidence and quickly strikes up a relationship with him. She even lends a hand at his and Foggy Nelson's law office as a secretary. However, it's not long before her relationship with Murdock is strained, and his work as a lawyer and secret crime-fighter sends her life into a downward spiral.
First and foremost are the legal struggles Glenn's father finds himself in, which result in him going to jail and eventually dying by suicide. It turns out that his tragic end comes thanks to the evil Zebediah Killgrave, better known as the Purple Man. The villain — portrayed by David Tennant on Netflix's "Jessica Jones" — controlled his mind, and he soon does the same to his daughter. After she's freed of the Purple Man's influence, she takes control of Glenn Industries, engages in personal and courtroom conflicts with Murdock, and eventually brings about her own sad demise. Much like her father, Glenn's story ends with her taking her own life.
Heather Glenn is a tragic character whose story is marred with personal turmoil. If reports are true that Margarita Levieva will play her in "Daredevil: Born Again," it'll be interesting to see how she's factored into the narrative.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org