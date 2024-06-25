The Real Reason Kevin Costner Cast His Son In Horizon: An American Saga

All eyes are on Kevin Costner's "Horizon: An American Saga," which features a controversial casting decision. Costner recently announced his "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2 status, revealing that he's done with Taylor Sheridan's blockbuster series. Instead, all his efforts are focused on "Horizon," which is set to debut this year with two entries. The films, which he directed and co-wrote, will also feature the debut of his son Hayes Costner. "He's a beautiful boy, and he's quiet, and I have not shoved my children into the business," he said on the "Today" show.

In an era when Hollywood's nepo babies are being criticized, Costner has come out and defended his decision to cast the 15-year-old. "I realize there's so many young actors out there that would just kill to be in this movie," he continued, "and I don't wanna take those parts away from them just 'cause I can place my own children in." Costner admitted that the decision was "selfish" in nature, but he felt compelled to work with his son. The multi-hyphenate talent also noted that Hayes' role was small and required only two weeks of filming.

"He didn't have a lot of experience, but he's really beautiful in the movie," the filmmaker said, teasing the character his son plays, Nathaniel Kittredge, in what's set to be Costner's magnum opus. It's interesting how Costner himself acknowledged the whole "nepo baby" angle and didn't shy away from how his son has no acting experience.