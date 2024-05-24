Shadowfax: The Name Of Gandalf's Horse Is Deeper Than Lord Of The Ring Fans Think

J.R.R. Tolkien was a fan of horses, and he wove them generously into his writings. While there are particularly impressive legendary horses that pop up from time to time during the events of "The Lord of the Rings," there is one clear equine that stands out from the herd: Shadowfax. The white and silver horse of Rohan connects with the Wizard early in "The Lord of the Rings," and the two go through the bulk of the War of the Ring together.

While Shadowfax's role in the story is straightforward, his name isn't. Fortunately, as with most things Tolkien, the Oxford professor left plenty of bread crumbs and bite-size explanations to translate the horse-lord's title. (More on Shadowfax's status as an equine leader in a minute.) In the book "The Lord of the Rings: A Reader's Companion," authors Wayne Hammond and Christina Scull gather these tidbits and break down Shadowfax's nomenclature, explaining that it is an anglicized form of Rohan's speech, which reads similar to Old English.

The book also includes the translation, "Sceadu-fæx 'having shadow-grey mane (and coat)." It elaborates that the word "fax" is an obsolete English word for hair but is still used in Iceland and Norway. Using fax to mean hair or mane, the name would also translate as "Shadow Mane."

The appellation is appropriate. The more you get to know Shadowfax in Tolkien's writings, the more you realize he's a perfect fit for a dream-like, adumbral title. Don't believe us? Let's dig into the backstory here, shall we?