Hagrid's 'Dead Head' In Harry Potter Was Already Horrifying - Then It Came To Life

Rubeus Hagrid was masterfully brought to life in the "Harry Potter" films by Robbie Coltrane, who passed away in 2022. But at 6 feet, 1 inch, Coltrane didn't nearly have the massive stature of the half-giant Hagrid. Instead, Hagrid's on-screen height of 7 feet, 6 inches was achieved through a combination of stilts and the 6-foot-10-inch body double Martin Bayfield. Unfortunately, Bayfield's head was not quite proportional to the character's body, so the special makeup effects team, led by Nick Dudman, created a large prosthetic Hagrid head for the body double to wear. In the first film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (or "Philosopher's Stone"), this was known as a "dead head," meaning it had no animatronic capabilities.

Seeing Coltrane's fully alive Hagrid walking alongside Bayfield's dead-head Hagrid in the featurette below makes the body double's version seem rather creepy and terrifying. "Oh, Jesus, that's weird," remarks one crew member while others laugh awkwardly. Of course, any shots of this version of Hagrid in the film were seen from far enough away that the static face went unnoticed.

However, in the second film, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," the team made the head come to life with animatronic movement in the eyes and mouth. Arguably, this was even creepier, giving Hagrid stilted mechanical movements, such as his mouth opening and smiling, and his eyes moving from side to side.