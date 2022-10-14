The Devastating Death Of Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane, possibly best known for his role as Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" films, has died at 72, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At the time of this publication, no details were given on the Scottish actor's death, but his agent requested privacy for Coltrane's friends and family during this difficult time.
"My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14. Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records' Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV's series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon," Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright said in a statement (via the Daily Mail). "'For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him." Wright also thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, United Kingdom, for taking care of Coltrane.
Robbie Coltrane had an illustrious career outside of Harry Potter
One of the most beloved characters in the "Harry Potter" books and films was undoubtedly Rubeus Hagrid. The gentle giant was brought to life by Robbie Coltrane in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in 2001, with the actor playing the part to perfection. The "Harry Potter" cast always enjoyed Coltrane on set. He appeared in each subsequent film and was a part of the "Harry Potter" reunion special, which aired exclusively on HBO Max. "People will be watching in 50 years time, yes. I'll not be here sadly... but Hagrid will," Coltrane said during the special.
Before "Harry Potter," Coltrane was already a force in the entertainment industry, known for playing Dr. Edward 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in "Cracker" from 1993 to 2006. He was also a part of the Pierce Brosnan franchise of James Bond films, portraying Valentin Zukovsky in "GoldenEye" and "The World is Not Enough."
Coltrane got his first acting credit in 1979, in an episode of "Play for Today." He'd go on to appear in "Flash Gordon," "Krull," "Mona Lisa," and "Van Helsing."