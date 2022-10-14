The Devastating Death Of Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane, possibly best known for his role as Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" films, has died at 72, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At the time of this publication, no details were given on the Scottish actor's death, but his agent requested privacy for Coltrane's friends and family during this difficult time.

"My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14. Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records' Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV's series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon," Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright said in a statement (via the Daily Mail). "'For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him." Wright also thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, United Kingdom, for taking care of Coltrane.