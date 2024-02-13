NCIS Season 21 Premiere Solves That Torres Cliffhanger But It 'Breaks' Him

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 21, Episode 1 – "Algún Día"

"NCIS" is back with Season 21, and it's starting off on quite an emotional note for one particular character. The "NCIS" finale for Season 20 proved to be a dark turn for Wilmer Valderrama's Nick Torres, as the episode saw the NCIS agent go undercover to enact revenge against his mother's abusive ex-boyfriend, Maurice Riva (Al Sapienza). It all results in a massive cliffhanger, with Nick locating the criminal before pointing his gun at him. Now, the Season 21 premiere is finally providing a resolution to the conflict, and the effects on Nick as a character are pretty devastating.

The new episode, titled "Algún Día," picks up with the revelation that Maurice has been murdered. All signs point to Nick being the one who did the man in, and the rest of the NCIS team's efforts to clear his name aren't helped when he pleads guilty to the charges and gets thrown in jail. Of course, the group's insistence that Nick wouldn't kill someone in cold blood turns out to be accurate, as it's revealed that he only beat his former abuser and confessed to his murder to protect his sister, whom he believed to be the true killer. Thankfully, a bit of sleuthing reveals that another one of Maurice's victims is responsible for his death, and the case is closed.

Unfortunately, while the episode sees Nick's name cleared, he doesn't emerge unscathed from the ordeal, physically or mentally. "This season premiere definitely broke something in him, and he's going to have to rebuild himself in the first couple of episodes," Valderrama told The Wrap.