Inside Out 2 Post-Credits Scene Explained: What Is Riley's Big Dark Secret?

Much like it does in 2015's "Inside Out," the ending of "Inside Out 2" sees the emotions in Riley's (Kensington Tallman) head learn to coexist with some feelings that aren't always so pleasant. This time around, Joy (Amy Poehler) comes to terms with Riley's manifesting Anxiety (Maya Hawke) as Riley discovers a new sense of self, setting her up for future happiness (and sadness and fear and everything else). But for those who stick around the credits, there's a special and amusing surprise waiting for them.

Earlier in the film, the main five emotions are locked up with some repressed thoughts, including Riley's Deep Dark Secret (Steve Purcell). At the moment, it's not revealed what this secret is, but the post-credits scene of "Inside Out 2" sheds light on it. So what is Riley's big dark secret? Joy goes back to see the big guy, who states how Riley once burned a hole in a rug. Joy finds this amusing, as she was certain it would've been the time Riley peed in the pool, which seems to make Deep Dark Secret even more depressed.

It's an amusing joke to end the film on. After all, Riley's a 13-year-old girl, so it makes sense what she would perceive to be a dark secret is something fairly innocuous. Looper's review of "Inside Out 2" praised the movie's heart and humor, so after seeing Riley experience a panic attack, ending the film on a lighter note is a good move to make.