Will Oppenheimer 2 Ever Happen? The Studio Has The Perfect 3-Word Answer

"Oppenheimer" blew away box office expectations, taking in nearly $1 billion worldwide. The fact that a three-hour dramatic biopic about the creation of the atomic bomb brought in superhero movie numbers is a testament to the fact that audiences are still willing to give more mature films a chance. Naturally, Hollywood will try to make a franchise out of just about anything, but luckily, it sounds like "Oppenheimer" will remain a one-and-done affair — unless something truly horrific happens.

Donna Langley, Chief Content Officer and Chairman for NBCUniversal Studio Group, spoke with Variety about the studio's future projects, which included a reflection on Christopher Nolan's latest film. It may have been a surprising juggernaut at the box office, but Langley stated how the film's success just shows that "there are no rules in cinema." Jokingly, the prospect of whether Universal would pursue "Oppenheimer 2" came up, with Langley succinctly stating, "Let's hope not."

At three hours in length, Nolan's historical epic does a good job of showcasing the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in the development of nuclear warfare. There were a number of disturbing things that didn't make it into "Oppenheimer," but it's a fairly comprehensive story that leaves nothing else to say in a prospective sequel. The only possible follow-up would be if something new happens involving atomic bombs, and if that occurs, there will be bigger things to worry about than box office numbers.