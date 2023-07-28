Disturbing Things That Never Made It Into Oppenheimer

Over the course of its mammoth three-hour runtime, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" paints a pretty clear picture of the man with his name on the marquee. Neither condemnation nor redemptive biopic, it's a full image of Robert J. Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), following him all the way from his training in quantum physics to his work leading the Manhattan Project and the years after World War II. Everything from his troubled younger years to the security hearings that ousted him from Washington is covered. However, there are still a lot of details that the movie leaves out.

In a story of this scale, that's inevitable. "Oppenheimer" sports a gargantuan cast, with tons of big-name actors only getting a couple of scenes each due to how crowded the plot is. Nolan alludes to a number of interesting threads over the course of the film that just don't have time to be fully explored. There are also some big storylines surrounding the Manhattan Project that the movie doesn't even begin to get into.

Of course, because of the subject matter, many of these missed opportunities are pretty grim in their own right. Nothing about the development of atomic weapons is happy, nor should it be. As such, there are a lot of disturbing things that just never made it into "Oppenheimer" at all.