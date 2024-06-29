Star Trek Continuity Errors Fans Can't Ignore

"Star Trek" is a sci-fi franchise that offers a little something for everyone. There's optimism for humanity's future, nuanced explorations of sociopolitical issues, and passionately delivered speeches from Shakespearean actor Patrick Stewart. There's also a seemingly limitless stream of bizarre space anomalies, Holodeck LARPing, and strange species like the Ocampans with their mathematically nonsensical reproductive cycle. Of course, the longer and more complicated the world of Starfleet becomes, the harder it is for its writers to keep everything straight.

Unlike many of the franchise's most diehard fans, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry wasn't always tied down to a strict vision of canon. Instead, he felt that many of the world's inconsistencies could be explained away after the fact. As he wrote in his introduction to the "Star Trek: The Next Generation Technical Manual," "[C]onsidering the sometimes crushing pressures under which episodic television is produced, I'm quite amazed at how well it usually hangs together."

But as much as we love Starfleet, it's still fun to dissect some of Star Trek's biggest on-screen mistakes and plot holes. From an epic first contact fail to a mystifying mirror universe mystery, here are some of the biggest continuity errors from across the entire Star Trek franchise.