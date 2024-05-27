Rules That Everyone Has To Follow In The Star Trek Universe

In many ways, "Star Trek" has always been about following rules. If you go back to watch the franchise's earliest episodes and compare them to content produced today, you'll find that there's very little difference in how members of Starfleet follow rules and orders. This makes sense, seeing as Starfleet is modeled after the U.S. Navy, but there's more to it than that.

Rules apply to members of Starfleet and the Federation, but they're not the only governing bodies in the franchise. Every spacefaring civilization has rules they must follow, and while each species is different in many ways, this is something that applies to everyone. (Granted, there's a lot more killing when it comes to following the rules in Klingon society than elsewhere.)

"Star Trek" is about space exploration, diplomacy, occasional combat, and, above all else, the rules. Of course, it's also true that nearly every captain has broken one or all of the basic rules of the "Star Trek" franchise, but that's another aspect of the franchise's charm. Whether they smash right through them or follow them to a T, these are some of the most important rules everyone has to follow in the "Star Trek" universe.