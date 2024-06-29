NCIS: The Supporting Characters Of The Tony And Ziva Spin-Off Series, Explained
Contains mild spoilers for "NCIS: Tony & Ziva"
The cast for the upcoming Paramount+ series "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" is shaping up quite well. A note from Matt Webb Mitovich posted to TVLine hints that "Tiva"'s days have been pretty full since they absconded to France; fans already know, thanks to the show's logline, that the show will see the pair circumventing the globe in an attempt to clear their names.
Mitovich has revealed a select number of roles the series is looking to fill. "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" is casting for a British nanny and bodyguard. It's also looking for actors to play a Russian hacker and a French Interpol agent. It looks like Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) will be running afoul of some interesting people in spite of their fantasies of living a quiet life operating their private security firm. But what's even more interesting is the way the drama seeks to answer some lingering questions about the couple's daughter, Tali.
Tali will be slightly older in NCIS: Tony & Ziva
In case viewers are curious, it looks like there's been a big update regarding Tali David-DiNozzo. Paramount is also looking to cast Tiva's daughter, but she's aged since she was last seen. The child — born around 2014 — would be roughly 10 now, and indeed, they're looking for a tween to fill the role.
Michael Weatherly previously mentioned that a lot of the show will revolve around the conflict between Tali and her father and mother. Tali is apparently still having a tough time trying to understand why her mom didn't come home for her all those years ago. "We're trying to address the idea of trust and we're trying to address how they move forward parenting together with this child and trying to make things work and having a lot of challenges thrown at them," Weatherly said during an appearance at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, as quoted by Variety. He added that Tali is going to fight her parents on the subject of the truth; just because Tony and Ziva are giving her what they think are the facts, she doesn't necessarily have to accept that truth, and she might even question or declaim it.
Fans will find out where the heart of the truth lies when "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" debuts, though there is no release date yet.