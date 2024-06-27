The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 Destroys Marvel So Hard It Will Make You Cringe

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 5 – "Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son"

"The Boys" has always been very critical of the superhero genre to the point of relentless parody, but it's usually content to spoof specific tropes and characters. The Seven is pretty explicitly a corrupt, corporate Justice League, Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) is the show's take on Iron Man, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) parodies Captain America, and so forth. However, Season 4, Episode 5 takes a brief break from riffing on individual superheroes and their teams, instead turning its ruthless gaze at the chief progenitor of the superhero movie phenomenon — the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son" features an in-universe convention that introduces the viewer to the Vought Cinematic Universe, or VCU for short. Much like the MCU, this mega-franchise is divided into various phases — only, the VCU is already at Phase 6, and there are several more to come, with plans all the way up to Phase 19.

This stacked slate of projects is already a massive swipe at Marvel and, to a lesser extent, DC. Still, while some shows might be content to introduce the VCU as an offhand joke and move on to other things, "The Boys" milks it for all it's worth — and then some. The VCU slate is jam-packed with tiny details that make fun of the concept of superhero movie universes, while keeping the hardline conservative values Vought is increasingly pushing at the forefront.