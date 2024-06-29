The Hollywood Walk Of Fame: The 5 Weirdest Rules Stars Must Follow

First of all, who even decides on a star's Walk of Fame-worthiness? According to Ana Martinez, a potential recipient needs at least five years in the entertainment industry in order to qualify, and they're required to do some form of what Martinez refers to as "philanthropic work." Interestingly, anyone can nominate a star, whether it's their own team or even a fan club, but once the applications are in (which Martinez says is usually a couple hundred a year), a group of Walk of Fame star-holders from each major category come together and help decide who gets a star that year. Past committee members have included Vanessa Williams, Kristin Chenoweth, and LL Cool J, and Martinez and President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Steve Nissen choose these commitee members for each cycle.

"Each committee member who has their own star represents their category," Martinez revealed. "They get the information ahead of time and then we meet in June and then they go through all the applications. And then we go back and forth and discuss, and that's when they make their selections."

Beyond that, Martinez said the makeups of the commitees have changed a lot recently ... largely because she helped pioneer a system where fellow entertainers can make the decision. "It used to be executives, like a movie studio head or a record label person, but then I talked to my boss at the time, like 'Why don't we have Walk of Famers and they can vote for their peers?' It's worked out amazingly," she said. "We've had some really good people."