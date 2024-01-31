Carrie Fisher's One Request For Her Obituary Involved A Weird Star Wars Underwear Rule

The world was devastated when news broke on December 27, 2016, that "Star Wars" stalwart and beloved writer-performer Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60. While on a flight from London to Los Angeles, Fisher experienced a cardiac event and ultimately died after being treated in a California hospital. Her cause of death, despite her fervent wishes, is not listed as "drowned in moonlight, strangled by her bra."

Wait, what? Let's back up. Fisher, known for her acerbic wit and sharp tongue, discussed her rise to fame as Princess (and eventual General) Leia Organa in her memoir and one-woman show titled "Wishful Drinking" — including an anecdote about her "Star Wars" costume and an ensuing argument with director George Lucas. Apparently, when Fisher donned her now-iconic white dress as Leia, Lucas had some ... interesting notes.

"George comes up to me the first day of filming and he takes one look at the dress and says, 'You can't wear a bra under that dress,'" Fisher wrote. "So I say, 'Okay, I'll bite. Why?' And he says, 'Because... there's no underwear in space.' I promise you this is true, and he says it with such conviction too! Like he had been to space and looked around and he didn't see any bras or panties or briefs anywhere."