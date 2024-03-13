Christina Applegate's Latest Health Update Is Truly Heartbreaking

Christina Applegate has become a public face for a very tough diagnosis. The actor has been living with multiple sclerosis, which she officially announced she has in 2021, and she understandably has her down moments and finds herself coping with bad days. The autoimmune disease even forced her to make some changes to the way she filmed the 3rd and final season of "Dead to Me."

"I live kind of in hell. [..] I'm never going to wake up and go, 'This is awesome.' I'm just going to tell you that. Like, it's not going to happen. I wake up and I'm reminded of it every day. But I might get to a place where I function a little bit better. Right now I'm isolating, and that's kind of how I'm dealing with it is by not going anywhere because I don't want to do it. It's hard," Applegate told Robin Roberts during a joint interview with fellow MS patient Jamie-Lynn Sigler, which aired on "Good Morning America" on March 12. But she thanked the public for its support during the interview, an outing that she admits has become a rarity for her. She said in a 2023 Vanity Fair interview that crowded public places endanger her immune system and are hard to cope with, due to her condition.

The actress also revealed that it's unlikely she'll act on camera again, restricting her work to voiceover roles only. "I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working," she said.

One exception to her choice to isolate was her appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards, where she won audience favor with her quick wit. This moment, she said, seemed to pass by in a blur.