Star Wars' Strongest Lightsaber Cut A Star Destroyer In Half - With One Swing

To maintain its dominance, the Galactic Empire employs several different ships within its navy. TIE (an actual acronym that stands for something) fighters overwhelm those in air and on the ground with their firepower and numbers, TIE bombers decimate the surface below with explosives, and TIE interceptors careen through the skies at breakneck speeds. More often than not, they spawn from Imperial Star Destroyers: massive town-sized capital ships that are heavily fortified and contain a litany of weapons. Despite all of this, though, in one "Star Wars" tale, a Star Destroyer is no match for a mere swing of a lightsaber.

In the "Star Wars: Visions" episode "The Twins," Karre (Junya Enoki, Neil Patrick Harris, who also once voiced an iconic Marvel hero) — the light side of the Force-powered sibling of dark sider Am (Ryoko Shiraishi, Alison Brie) — takes that incredible swipe. After an intense duel with Am, he takes a portion of a kyber crystal meant to power a superweapon attached to a Star Destroyer and fits it into his lightsaber. Upon turning his weapon on, the blade ignites as expected, but it's no ordinary saber. This is a massive, immensely powerful lightsaber that stretches miles long, which, once he gets a handle on it, Karre promptly uses to slice the Star Destroyer in half.

Of course, "Visions'" isn't part of the "Star Wars" canon, so neither is this Star Destroyer-wrecking feat. The same goes for another instance where such a ship was destroyed in a bombastic way by a Force-user.