Star Wars: What Does The 'TIE' In TIE Fighters Stand For?

From the moment it began its reign of dominance over the pop culture landscape, "Star Wars" has provided fans with loads of fascinating other-worldly elements. Alongside the ever-iconic lightsaber, countless aliens, and varied planets are numerous ships used to traverse the Star Wars galaxy. Among those that debuted in the original 1977 feature film, the Imperial TIE fighter is one of the most iconic. With its circular cockpit, large, flat wings, and signature engine roar, it's an unforgettable spacecraft. In contrast, the meaning behind the ship's "TIE" designation is far less known.

While one might imagine the name comes from the fact that TIE fighters are shaped similarly to bow ties, "TIE" is actually an acronym. It stands for Twin Ion Engine, a reference to the two Sienar Fleet Systems P-s4 twin ion engines that propel these ships. Suffice it to say, putting so much importance on the TIE fighter's engines is warranted. They give these ships tremendous maneuverability and speed, which makes them formidable weapons during dogfights, especially if one is forced to face multiple ships at one time. They're not considered the backbone of the Imperial Navy for nothing.

In fact, they prove to be so effective that they don't disappear once the Empire crumbles — they evolve.