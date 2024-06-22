3 NCIS Stars Just Reunited For The First Time In 10 Years (But It's Not What You Think)

"Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch Podcast" has brought together many members of the long-lived drama who haven't seen each other in years. When Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly conceived their podcast, it seemed to be largely an opportunity to reunite with their old friends, and their latest reunion is with Sean Murray, who still plays Timothy McGee on the drama. According to de Pablo, it's been years since the three of them have gotten together.

"We haven't been in the same room together in 10 years. 10 years. The three of us together, sitting down and actually talking. 10 years," de Pablo noted.

"I didn't like do the math or anything, but I know when I see you guys that I feel really good," said Murray.

Indeed, while Murray's McGee has been in every single season of "NCIS" since its inception, the three actors have missed one another during their various returns. When de Pablo returned for her swan song in "The North Pole" during Season 17, she worked with the team — minus Weatherly, who was gone from the program by that point, having left the drama as a regular during Season 13. Though his Tony DiNozzo was brought back to attend the funeral of Donald "Ducky" Mallard during Season 21, Ziva (de Pablo) does not come with him, which means another missed connection. But it looks like that might change for the upcoming Paramount+ spin-off "NCIS: Tony & Ziva."