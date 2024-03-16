NCIS: Sean Murray's Tony And Ziva Spin-Off Series Hints At A Huge Reunion

Throughout its time on the air, "NCIS" has produced numerous fan-favorite characters that viewers can't get enough of. Alongside the likes of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum), and Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), to name a few, are Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) — two characters so beloved that they've been tasked with their own "NCIS" spin-off. With the wait now on for the series further chronicling Tony and Ziva's occasionally strange relationship, it has been teased that fans will see them reunite with another series favorite.

Speaking to TV Insider, Sean Murray discussed the possibility of his character, Timothy McGee, joining Tony and Ziva during their upcoming small-screen team-up. "It's very possible, I'll say that. Especially inside of our franchise, as I'm sure you could guess. And yeah, we like to have fun with some of that stuff, and it's all in the family, so we'll see what happens," he shared, strongly hinting that the three "NCIS" icons are likely to cross paths in some form or fashion on the anticipated spin-off.

For those not quite caught up with "NCIS," it has been a long time since McGee, Tony, and Ziva shared the spotlight.