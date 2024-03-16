NCIS: Sean Murray's Tony And Ziva Spin-Off Series Hints At A Huge Reunion
Throughout its time on the air, "NCIS" has produced numerous fan-favorite characters that viewers can't get enough of. Alongside the likes of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum), and Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), to name a few, are Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) — two characters so beloved that they've been tasked with their own "NCIS" spin-off. With the wait now on for the series further chronicling Tony and Ziva's occasionally strange relationship, it has been teased that fans will see them reunite with another series favorite.
Speaking to TV Insider, Sean Murray discussed the possibility of his character, Timothy McGee, joining Tony and Ziva during their upcoming small-screen team-up. "It's very possible, I'll say that. Especially inside of our franchise, as I'm sure you could guess. And yeah, we like to have fun with some of that stuff, and it's all in the family, so we'll see what happens," he shared, strongly hinting that the three "NCIS" icons are likely to cross paths in some form or fashion on the anticipated spin-off.
For those not quite caught up with "NCIS," it has been a long time since McGee, Tony, and Ziva shared the spotlight.
Tony, Ziva, and McGee's reunion is long overdue
Ziva David, Tony DiNozzo, and Timothy McGee all enter the "NCIS" spotlight early on, with the latter two arriving in the 1st season and Ziva making her debut during Season 3. Come Season 11, however, this beloved TV trio falls apart as Cote de Pablo elected to leave the show as a full-time star in the episode "Past, Present, and Future." Michael Weatherly did the same two seasons later, disappearing from the program with the conclusion of Season 13's "Family First." Sean Murray has remained in the role of McGee throughout the program's entire run, rising through the ranks and becoming one-half of the arguably healthiest couple on "NCIS" with Delilah Fielding (Margo Harshman).
In the years since the Ziva, Tony, and McGee trio split up, they've come close to reuniting but haven't quite been able to pull it off. Ziva has returned both in-person and through archival footage in Seasons 16, 17, and 21, and Tony makes an impactful comeback via Season 21's "The Stories We Leave Behind." Unfortunately, their in-person appearances haven't overlapped, so fans have been deprived of a proper scene between them and McGee for what feels like ages — hence why the idea of the three characters and their respective actors coming together thanks to Tony and Ziva's spin-off is such an exciting one.
One can only hope that the long-overdue reunion will finally happen when the Ziva and Tony series arrives on Paramount+.