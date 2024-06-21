Frasier Season 2: Who Is Playing Roz' Daughter?

As for Greer Grammer, she's worked hard to make a name of her own in Hollywood.

Grammer first gained the public's attention as a regular cast member on the MTV's teenage dramedy hidden gem "Awkward," in which she plays Lissa Miller. She had a seven-episode stint on "The Middle" as April, three episodes of "Melissa and Joey" as McKenna Cederstrom, and an appearance on "The Goldbergs." She's also guested on "Foursome," the TV version of "Rush Hour," and "iCarly."

Grammer has appeared in two different films about serial killers: "Manson's Lost Girls" as Leslie Van Houten and "Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman" as Cheryl Thompson. She's no stranger to Christmas TV movies, showing up in "Creating Christmas" and "An Evergreen Christmas." Her big screen endeavors include "Roe vs Wade," "Life Partners," and "Altitude." She was also Miss Golden Globe for 2015, a position traditionally reserved for children of Hollywood stars.

Interestingly, Grammer admitted she was too shy to ask her father for a role in the "Frasier" reboot during a Hollywood Life Instagram Live Q&A in 2021, even though she's long dreamed of working with him. I would obviously love to be on the 'Fraiser' reboot," she admitted. "I don't know how to ask that even though you think that I would, that that would be a no-brainer. Like, 'Dad! Get me a role!' but I'm always so nervous asking my dad for thing." And now her dreams are about to come true.