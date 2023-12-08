The Ending Of The Frasier Reboot Season 1 Explained
There are only a handful of characters that have been on TV for decades across multiple shows: Valerie Harper starred as Rhoda Morgenstern for over 30 years in two sitcoms and a TV movie, while the legendary Richard Belzer played Detective John Munch in more shows than we can count. But in 2023, Kelsey Grammer joined this pantheon, reprising the role of psychiatrist Frasier Crane, a character who joined the '80s classic "Cheers" for nine seasons before heading up his own spin-off for another decade-plus.
Frasier has returned in TV's latest sitcom revival, the simply named "Frasier," which sees Grammer back in the role that made him famous. This time, Frasier shares the screen not with his bar buddies or his colleagues on a talk radio show but with his adult son Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott. Frasier has left Seattle and returned to Boston, hoping to reconnect with Freddy and start a new career as an educator.
With an entirely new supporting cast, the first season of the new "Frasier" isn't a copycat of its former self, but offers a totally new take on the character of Frasier Crane. So how did things play out for the former radio talk show host in his latest incarnation? Let's dig in.
What you need to remember about Season 1 of the Frasier reboot
The "Frasier" reboot isn't the typical classic sitcom revival — it doesn't even feature any of the original show's supporting cast. Instead, the series sends Frasier Crane back to Boston — the setting of "Cheers" — on a mission to reconnect with his estranged son, who was born during the series. Though little Frederick Crane barely appeared on 1993's "Frasier," he gets the spotlight in the 2023 reboot, as the father-son relationship takes center stage.
Back in Beantown, Frasier has ended his run on a successful pop psychiatry talk show and reluctantly takes a position as a lecturer at Harvard University. But while he tries to make amends with Freddy, who has since built a successful career as a firefighter, their decades apart and lingering resentments make their connection difficult. At the same time, Freddy is dealing with the death of his best friend Adam, and he's decided to step in full-time to help Adam's girlfriend Eve, who just gave birth to the couple's daughter.
As Frasier struggles to convince Freddy that he means well and wants to improve their relationship, he's also got to handle his cloying nephew David — son of Niles — who's just been accepted to Harvard. While Frasier and Freddy don't get along early in the series, they've finally begun to see eye-to-eye by the finale — but that doesn't mean it's smooth sailing for the father and son.
What happened at the end of the Frasier reboot Season 1
All season long, Freddy Crane has been trying to prove to his father Frasier that he's every bit as successful as he would have been had he attended Harvard and become a doctor. With the pair now living together, the finale sees Frasier become obsessed with putting on the perfect Christmas gala — but this being a sitcom, everything goes predictably wrong. First, Frasier mistakenly orders too many Christmas trees, then ruins the egg nog, while the string quartet he booked turns out to be a group of schoolchildren.
As the party descends into chaos, Freddy decides to spend the evening supporting Eve, who is feeling vulnerable as it's her first Christmas without Adam. Freddy brings over an extra tree, some superfluous food, and hors d'oeuvres to brighten her evening. Unfortunately, this only upsets his father, who isn't happy that his son has abandoned him while he's trying to make the holiday special for the first time in decades. All the while, Freddy promises his father that a special present is on its way.
In the end, when Frasier's present from Freddy finally arrives, it helps the elder Crane realize exactly what's important and brings him closer to his son than ever before, as they begin to truly understand each other. But Frasier and Freddy aren't the only duo united by the holiday.
What the ending to Season 1 of the Frasier reboot means
The "Frasier" reboot focuses on the relationship between Frasier and Freddy. At first they're at odds, but soon they're roommates and by the end of the finale the father and son have discovered a newfound respect for each other. Frasier finally understands why Freddy had cut him out of his life for so long, while Freddy is finally able to look past the strain between them and appreciate him for the father he is, rather than the father he wanted him to be.
The first season of the new "Frasier" ends on an uplifting note, of course, but the finale also hammers home some seriously heavy themes. With Freddy finally overcoming his resentment of his father, we learn what's truly important about family, and that almost any strained relationship can be repaired with a little empathy and understanding. The message is clear: Whether it's friends or family, communication is the only thing that can help us move past difficulties between us.
On a more somber note, though, the finale also drives home how grief can come in many forms. Losing his best friend and grandfather, Freddy has coped by becoming a caretaker to those in his life like Eve, while Frasier — still dealing with the death of his father — is doing the same. In the end, it's those losses that ultimately help bring the father and son back into each others' lives.
What really happened between Frasier and his son Freddy?
Freddy Crane only made a handful of appearances during the 11 seasons of the original "Frasier," as his mother Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) had primary custody of their young son. With Frasier and his ex-wife having a difficult and antagonistic relationship, he and Freddy rarely saw each other, but all that changes when Frasier moves back to Boston after his father passes away. Now, Freddy becomes frustrated by his father offering a little too much support — especially the kind he never got when he was young. So what happened to drive them so far apart in the years between the two shows?
During Season 1 of the new "Frasier" we learn that Freddy had spent time as a student at Harvard, but dropped out midway through his studies. This angered Frasier, who had lofty expectations for his son, and never realized how Freddy took after his blue-collar grandfather Martin (John Mahoney) more than he did his academic father Frasier. It's later revealed that Freddy left school because he felt that his father's dreams for him were too much to live up to. Living in the shadow of a celebrity personality certainly didn't help.
What did Freddy and Frasier really want from each other?
Following their falling-out, Freddy and Frasier didn't speak to each other for years. Frasier felt abandoned by his son, while Freddy resented his father's attitude toward his firefighting career, which his father seemed to have little respect for. For Freddy, all he wanted from his father was recognition and acknowledgment for choosing his own path, and to be respected as his own man.
For Frasier, though, things are a bit more complicated. At the end of the first season of the new series, Frasier is further hurt to learn that Freddy has maintained a relationship with his mother. He invites his mother to special life events like birthdays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. No matter how Frasier may feel about his son's life, he has never quite understood why Freddy has kept his distance. All Frasier really wants is a new relationship with his son, but to get it he has to come to terms with his own transgressions and own up to being a less-than-ideal father in Freddy's youth.
By the ending of Season 1, Freddy and Frasier move past their problems, with Frasier accepting responsibility and learning to accept his son for who he is — even if he's not who he wanted him to be.
Is there a romance brewing between Freddy and Eve?
Many sitcoms have featured a "will-they/won't-they" romance between two of its leading actors. In fact, "Frasier" parent series "Cheers" practically invented the formula with Sam (Ted Danson) and Diane (Shelley Long). When the reboot of "Frasier" begins, audiences are introduced to a pair of characters that have "future lovers" written all over them: Freddy and Eve. In one of the show's first gags, we're led to believe they're a couple before learning that Eve's dead husband was Freddy's best friend, and he and Eve are just platonic friends.
Still, throughout the season there is clear chemistry between the pair, as Freddy and Eve grow closer through hardship. And with the sitcom trope of would-be lovers ever-present in the minds of audiences, it was probably expected by many that by the end of the season, Freddy and Eve would admit their true romantic feelings for one another. But if you were waiting for a big kiss between them, you were disappointed, because by the conclusion of the final episode, it's hammered home that Freddy and Eve do not have romance in their future, and remain good friends.
Nevertheless, when confronted with questions of whether he's interested in Eve as a girlfriend, Freddy's biggest rebuttal is that she's his best friend's wife — not exactly a denial that he has feelings for her.
Are Moose and Olivia a couple now?
While Freddy and Eve may not have ended the first season of the new "Frasier" as a budding couple, they weren't the only pairing on the series that had potential. Late in the season, Freddy's firefighting chum Moose (Jimmy Dunn) — who is actually named after the chocolate dessert, not the antler-headed animal — finds a possible match in Olivia (Toks Olagundoye). Moose sees a Hallmark holiday special about a pair of mismatched lovers, and when he bumps into the beguiling Olivia, he uses the film as a guidebook to get a date.
Much to the surprise of audiences, the season finale concludes with a passionate but brief kiss between the dull-witted but charming Moose and the astute professional educator Olivia. But while they do share an intimate moment after the Christmas party, are they an item now, or was it just a one-night lip-locking fling brought on by holiday cheer?
Unfortunately, no clear-cut answer is given here. We don't get any follow-up to their kiss, and at first glance, they would appear to be a poor match — with Olivia's well-to-do personality an obvious clash with Moose's blue-collar vibe. But when it comes to a sitcom, their differences may actually make them the perfect TV couple.
Frasier becomes his own father
Coming nearly 20 years after the end of the original "Frasier" series, the reboot repositions the character of Frasier Crane: he is now more like Martin Crane, the character's surly but wise father. That's not been lost on series star Kelsey Grammer, who played Frasier in parts of three decades during his runs on "Cheers" and "Frasier" between 1984 and 2004. "He's a little mellower," Grammer told Entertainment Weekly about his character's evolution.
"He's a little less goofy about some things," Grammer added. "He has certain knowledge now. He's now his dad. He's put on the role of his father and that's new to him, but I think he's ready for it." This slow transformation into his own father is a subtle arc for the character that is capped off in the finale of Season 1, when he openly acknowledges that he's just like his dad now — though he never wants a dog. But the similarities go beyond just being older.
"As an homage to John Mahoney and to the role of Martin, we wanted to really include the fact that Frasier was now an orphan," Grammer explained. "That's what it comes down to. And now he's the guy that needs to live up to the role his dad showed him." That's what he does by the end of Season 1, as he comes to terms with his role in Freddy's life, accepts the past, and moves forward.
Did the ending of the Frasier reboot feature any major cameos?
When the revival of "Frasier" was first announced, longtime fans were probably hoping for a full reunion of the original cast. But when the show's new ensemble was announced, it probably surprised more than a few people to see that Kelsey Grammer himself was the only returning cast member. Original stars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and Dan Butler were nowhere to be found, with Niles, Daphne, Roz, and Bulldog all left behind, while actor John Mahoney passed away in 2018.
While those missing actors weren't in the main cast, fans were probably expecting some cameos, especially as the likes of Niles Crane and Frasier's wife Lilith were namedropped more than once. So did the ending of Season 1 finally give the audience what it wanted?
In the penultimate episode, Bebe Neuwirth guest stars as Lilith, her first appearance in the role since the 2003 original "Frasier" episode "Guns 'N Neuroses." And while David Hyde Pierce sadly didn't show up, we did get one surprise appearance in the finale: Freddy's gift to his father is a visit from Frasier's old friend Roz, with Gilpin appearing in a cheer-worthy guest drop-in. And it's not just a little treat for fans, because Roz plays a major role in helping Frasier understand his son, snapping him back to reality when he complains about Freddy helping Eve enjoy the holiday.
Unanswered questions from the ending of Frasier
Season 1 of the "Frasier" reboot does a good job of following through on every major plotline it sets up, but that doesn't mean its ending ties up every loose end so neatly. For starters, the absence of Niles is conspicuous, particularly with the large role that his son David has in Season 1. Sure, we know the real reason is that actor David Hyde Pierce declined to return — which forced writers to completely rethink the revival — but we still get little information about what's going on with Niles and his wife Daphne.
But we also have to wonder what's going to happen with Niles' son David: In Season 1 he struggles to acclimate to his studies at Harvard, doesn't meet his own expectations for himself, and briefly considers dropping out of Harvard just like Freddy. Will he turn things around at the school, or will he too discover his own path like his cousin?
As for Frasier himself, his romance with Charlotte Conner — a major element of the original "Frasier" series — is a major question mark. The original series ended with Frasier moving to Chicago, passing on the chance to host a TV show in California to be with Conner. But when it's revealed that Frasier did indeed get his own show, we're forced to wonder exactly how his relationship with Charlotte panned out. The revival gives us few clues other than saying they were together for nearly 20 years, only recently ending their relationship.
What Kelsey Grammer says about the finale of the Frasier reboot
Capping off the first season of the new "Frasier" with a Christmas party may have seemed like an odd choice for the revival, but it's one that star Kelsey Grammer believed was an important touch. "[The finale] was our last chance at sort of cementing ... the new world of 'Frasier,'" the actor told the Hollywood Reporter. "It's all about love. The whole revival is about love of the character, about the idea that we all love the laugh, that we love each other, and it's a love fest all the way around." But the concept of the holiday finale was also an ode to a tradition from the original series, and that wasn't lost on Grammer either.
"We have had a sort of famous Christmas episode history with the previous incarnation. I directed 'Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz' years ago, the one where Frasier pretended he was Jewish." But he also sees the finale as part of Frasier's journey to fulfilling his destiny. While developing the series, Grammer realized that Frasier had to return to his old stomping grounds of Boston "because he hasn't fulfilled his destiny there ... He didn't fulfill his potential. He left Boston feeling like he was a bit of a failure. ... He did not become the guy he thought he would become when he went to school at Harvard." But with Season 1, Frasier is finally figuring out what kind of person he's going to be: A good father.
What we could see in the Frasier reboot's second season
If the ending of Season 1 of the new "Frasier" says anything at all, it's that there's still plenty of stories left to tell in the life of Frasier Crane. "I believe we have a home at Paramount+ for several years to come, and we certainly have several ideas for it," Kelsey Grammer told the Hollywood Reporter. The first place Season 2 might start is to follow up on the new dynamic between Frasier and Freddy, as they are no longer at odds and can now tackle new problems together.
"We're going to explore the relationship between the father and the son, and that's natural. Then involve the other characters, as well," Grammer continued. With Season 1 establishing the new world of "Frasier" and setting up the character dynamics, a second season can do even more. "Now we have the luxury of saying, well, let's branch off into this area, branch off into that area, go a little heavier on this storyline, focus a little bit more on this member of the cast or members of the cast," the actor added.
Of course, until a Season 2 is officially announced, anything we might see is purely speculative. And as long as we're speculating, one thing we hope to see most is the return of other classic characters. After all, with the show a hit with audiences, perhaps the likes of David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin will change their minds and join the series.