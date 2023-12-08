The Ending Of The Frasier Reboot Season 1 Explained

There are only a handful of characters that have been on TV for decades across multiple shows: Valerie Harper starred as Rhoda Morgenstern for over 30 years in two sitcoms and a TV movie, while the legendary Richard Belzer played Detective John Munch in more shows than we can count. But in 2023, Kelsey Grammer joined this pantheon, reprising the role of psychiatrist Frasier Crane, a character who joined the '80s classic "Cheers" for nine seasons before heading up his own spin-off for another decade-plus.

Frasier has returned in TV's latest sitcom revival, the simply named "Frasier," which sees Grammer back in the role that made him famous. This time, Frasier shares the screen not with his bar buddies or his colleagues on a talk radio show but with his adult son Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott. Frasier has left Seattle and returned to Boston, hoping to reconnect with Freddy and start a new career as an educator.

With an entirely new supporting cast, the first season of the new "Frasier" isn't a copycat of its former self, but offers a totally new take on the character of Frasier Crane. So how did things play out for the former radio talk show host in his latest incarnation? Let's dig in.