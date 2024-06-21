AI Is Turning Iconic Memes Into Videos & It's Incredibly Creepy

Artificial intelligence isn't just taking our jobs, it's also ruining our memes. Over the last few years, generative AI has blown up in popularity and it seems like each day there's a brand new innovation. Luma AI is one such company that's advancing the technology, debuting Dream Machine, which they say is "an AI model that makes high quality, realistic videos fast from text and images." X (formerly known as Twitter) user @hey_madni is highlighting some of the creations that Dream Machine has pumped out, particularly how the AI model is turning images of iconic, classic memes into short but complex videos.

The first post, which has over 25 million views as of this writing, shows how Luma turned the classic "Distracted Boyfriend" meme into an extremely creepy video.

Dream Machine by Luma AI is just 3 days old. Now memes are becoming videos. 10 wild examples: 1. Distracted boyfriendpic.twitter.com/QXNDQdkY4P — Madni Aghadi (@hey_madni) June 15, 2024

While it's definitely weird how the video shows a man following another woman, the clip also shows just how limited AI still is. The facial features of the three individuals in the video are awkward and lifeless, especially as the clip progresses. By the end, the girlfriend's face becomes immediately distorted. The boyfriend, meanwhile, stutters as he walks toward the new girl, maintaining a confused face. The woman distracting the boyfriend appears to be gliding as the clip wraps up, making her movement extremely awkward and jarring. If these are the innovative big changes that are coming to movies and TV because of AI, we really don't want them.