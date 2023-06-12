Steven Soderbergh Isn't Afraid Of AI Hurting The Film Industry

While Hollywood is bracing to see how artificial intelligence will affect showbiz in the coming years, at least one cutting-edge director — Steven Soderbergh — doesn't seem too concerned about the technology taking over the industry.

Soderbergh, who won industry acclaim for his 1989 feature film debut "Sex, Lies, and Videotape" and went on to capture the best director Oscar for the 2000 crime drama "Traffic," told Variety that there is simply no way that AI can replicate the human experience.

"I may be the Neville Chamberlain of this subject, but I am not afraid of AI in this specific context," Soderbergh told the publication, referring to the former British Prime Minister who employed the appeasement strategy with Nazi Germany prior to World War II. "It has no life experience. It's never been hungover. It's never made a meal for anybody it loved. It's never been scared walking home late at night. It's never felt insecure because somebody that it went to high school with 20 years ago has become incredibly successful."

Soderbergh told Variety AI is "just another tool" at this point in time. "If it helps you finish a first draft of a script, great. But can it finish that thing and make it great on its own? Absolutely not. As of today, it is not keeping me up at night."

Other Hollywood power players have differing views, as the writer-director describes it. Among them is Tom Hanks, who already recognizes his power to be immortal with the help of AI.