Sydney Sweeney Was Caught Pirating A TV Series & Twitter Isn't Holding Back

Sydney Sweeney posted an Instagram story that appears to show her pirating a popular procedural drama, and fans have a lot to say.

In a story that has since vanished from her profile, Sweeney posted a shot of the intro sequence of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," the buzzy spin-off that brought "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" veteran Christopher Meloni back to his role as NYPD detective Elliot Stabler. Apparently, eagle-eyed fans of the "Euphoria" actress noticed that she's using a service that may or may not be fully legal. Naturally, people had thoughts about this.

As PopCrave posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Sydney Sweeney fans spot her allegedly pirating 'Law & Order' on an illegal free streaming platform," and those fans responded. "as she should, cus who do we look paying for 10 platforms, when we can watch different movies for free in one place," @crulsmmr wrote in a response to PopCrave's post. @KarmaIsAFad put things pretty succinctly, writing, "as she should. icon." @ladidaix argued that Sweeney did nothing wrong even if she did pirate the show, saying, "ALLEGEDLY. sydney innocent!" with four crying-face emojis. To be frank, pretty much all of the responses were praising Sweeney; whether she did pirate the popular Peacock series is unconfirmed, but her fans think it's kind of cool.