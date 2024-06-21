Jesse Lee Soffer's FBI: International Casting Actually Makes No Sense

CBS' announcement that Jesse Lee Soffer will become a regular on "FBI: International" during Season 4 — replacing the departing Luke Kleintank, whose Scott Forrester was written out at the end of Season 3 — is quite a puzzling twist. That's not because Soffer doesn't have the talent to drive a drama on his own but because it's been well-established that the FBI universe and the One Chicago world share continuity.

Specifically, Hailey Upton herself (Tracy Spiridakos) appears during Season 2 of "FBI," in "Emotional Rescue." In the episode, Hailey works with the team when they're short staffed and quickly figures out that the less-disciplined professional ways she's honed as a street cop put her at odds with the by-the-book agents who make up the FBI. The "International" team is a globetrotting group of agents who are a different breed than the characters who inhabit its mothership show, the series sharing a strong interconnected network of characters and premises, so it's dumbfounding to imagine Soffer's new character showing up without anyone mentioning he looks like Hailey's ex-husband.

But this won't mark the first time a One Chicago actor has shown up in the FBI world as an entirely different person.