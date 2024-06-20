Jesse Lee Soffer Reteaming With Dick Wolf - But Not As Chicago PD's Jay Halstead
Jesse Lee Soffer is headed back to television screens — and Dick Wolf's sprawling, heavily-entangled universe — but not on "Chicago P.D.," and not as his iconic character Jay Halstead. Variety reports that the actor will be a series regular on "FBI: International" Season 4, replacing former lead Luke Kleintank.
Soffer's character has not been named as of press time, but it's presumed that he'll help provide "FBI: International" with a new narrative focus. The choice might come as a shock to "Chicago P.D." fans, as Soffer had directed two "Chicago P.D." episodes since leaving the drama and has always maintained close ties to the series. Soffer said he left "Chicago P.D." because he was "ready for more" when discussing his exit with Variety in 2023. "Eventually, you know the character so well, there's not much that can shift or transform. I really wanted to grow and expand, and we've only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, 'You know what? It's time to take a risk.'"
Some might say that Soffer has indeed taken on a risk. The actor has signed to a series that's seen a lot of cast turnovers during its brief three-season run.
FBI: International has just lost its lead
Luke Kleintank left "FBI: International" during Season 3. The actor cited a commitment to his family life as the reason why he departed the globetrotting drama.
"This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I'm profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons," he said in a statement.
At the close of Season 3, Kleintank's character, Scott Forrester, ends up in Alaska with his mother, Angela Cassidy (Elizabeth Mitchell). The void left by Kleintank's departure was temporarily filled by Colin Donnell, who guested on the season's last two episodes. Kleintank isn't the only actor to leave the show during its run; Christiane Paul departed the role of Katrin Jaeger during Season 1, and Heida Reed's Jamie Kellett was written out at the start of Season 3. Fans will find out how Jesse Lee Soffer fares on "FBI: International" this fall.