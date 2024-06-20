Jesse Lee Soffer Reteaming With Dick Wolf - But Not As Chicago PD's Jay Halstead

Jesse Lee Soffer is headed back to television screens — and Dick Wolf's sprawling, heavily-entangled universe — but not on "Chicago P.D.," and not as his iconic character Jay Halstead. Variety reports that the actor will be a series regular on "FBI: International" Season 4, replacing former lead Luke Kleintank.

Soffer's character has not been named as of press time, but it's presumed that he'll help provide "FBI: International" with a new narrative focus. The choice might come as a shock to "Chicago P.D." fans, as Soffer had directed two "Chicago P.D." episodes since leaving the drama and has always maintained close ties to the series. Soffer said he left "Chicago P.D." because he was "ready for more" when discussing his exit with Variety in 2023. "Eventually, you know the character so well, there's not much that can shift or transform. I really wanted to grow and expand, and we've only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, 'You know what? It's time to take a risk.'"

Some might say that Soffer has indeed taken on a risk. The actor has signed to a series that's seen a lot of cast turnovers during its brief three-season run.