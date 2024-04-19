Blade Movie Rumor Teases The MCU Debut Of A Dark Marvel Team

Those rumors about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's reboot of "Blade" may be true. On Patreon, Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman has explained that the upcoming film is set to take place in the present day and will introduce the Midnight Sons.

Fans know that Marvel Studios has allegedly been preparing to make a Midnight Sons movie for a while now, and it looks like "Blade" will finally throw open the door to that possibility. For those who haven't brushed up on their superteams, the Midnight Sons are a group of Marvel's most supernaturally based heroes. They tend to investigate the spookiest crimes in any reality of the Marvel Multiverse. The team's lineup has varied over the decades, but previous groups have included Ghost Rider, Morbius, and Hellstrom. As of this writing, the comic book version features Blade, Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Man-Thing, and Iron Fist, among other figures.

That might presage a meeting between Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Blade (Mahershala Ali) in the film. Still, that particular configuration of MCU superstars has only been rumored — not confirmed — for the movie at press time. Who may be slated to appear opposite Ali? A familiar horror actress might bring new life to a familiar Marvel vampiress.