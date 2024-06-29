This Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Movie Is Almost Impossible To Watch Today

In Hollywood, there's no friendship more iconic than Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's. Before they became global superstars and Oscar winners, the two worked together as extras on Kevin Costner's "Field of Dreams," spending tons of time together in their youth. After the Oscar-winning success of "Good Will Hunting," the best mates continued to truck along together, joining Kevin Smith's controversial 1999 flick "Dogma." Despite emerging as a cult classic, the comedy just isn't available to stream today. In 2022, Smith explained that "Dogma" can't be digitally purchased or streamed because of producer Harvey Weinstein's involvement.

The maligned Weinstein, formerly associated with the production and distribution company Miramax, still holds the rights to the films. The "Clerks" director has attempted to purchase "Dogma" from the producer, but Weinstein simply wouldn't budge, rejecting every offer from the maverick filmmaker. Because of that, fans of both Smith and Affleck/Damon can't hop on Netflix or Prime Video and watch the flick. Those eager to watch "Dogma," which caused quite a bit of uproar in the '90s, can purchase DVDs from the likes of Amazon, eBay, and more.

Released in 1999, "Dogma" was embroiled in controversy because of its discussion and presentation of religious themes, which many deemed blasphemous. The picture follows two angels named Bartleby and Loki (Affleck and Damon respectively) who are banished to earth by God (Alanis Morissette). Using their wit and knowledge, they attempt to return to Heaven but realize that doing so would undermine God's powers. In addition to the longtime friends and the "Ironic" singer, the comedy also features the beloved View Askew universe characters Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith).