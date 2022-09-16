Kevin Smith Explains The Real Reason You Can't Stream Or Digitally Purchase Dogma

Writer/director/podcaster/raconteur Kevin Smith has been a fixture in cinema since 1994 when his first feature, "Clerks," helped launch the indie film movement. Since then, the foul-mouthed filmmaker has managed to carve out a niche in the industry with nearly 30 years of pop culture commentary and stoner comedy, garnering him a moderately devout audience.

Though his movies tend to be fairly harmless, there was one memorable flick that generated a lot of controversies even before its release. Because 1999's "Dogma" was a meditation on Catholicism (Smith grew up Catholic), many people were very unhappy with it. The Catholic League deemed it blasphemous without having seen it, while the more fanatical protested the movie's screenings and sent hate mail and death threats to Smith, as he revealed to the Austin Chronicle.

"Dogma" ended up being one of Smith's more high-profile films, not only because of the controversy, but because the cast was stacked with the likes of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, and Alan Rickman. Upon release, the film was fairly well-received by critics and fans, while grossing nearly $44 million worldwide against a $10 million budget (via The Numbers). Despite its accolades and publicity, "Dogma" has fallen into relative obscurity. Though plenty of DVDs can be found on eBay, the movie is currently unavailable for streaming or VOD, making it difficult to legally watch it online. So what gives?

With "Clerks III" in theaters and touring around the United States, Smith has been doing a lot of press to promote the threequel. During an interview with TheWrap, author Drew Taylor asked the director about "Dogma," and Smith provided a lengthy explanation regarding his fourth film's lack of streaming availability.