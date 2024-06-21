Donnie Wahlberg's Blue Bloods Posts About His Last Day On Set Might Make You Cry

No one has fought harder than Donnie Wahlberg to keep "Blue Bloods" on the air, which might be why the chronicle of his final day on the set via his Instagram is so very poignant. Though the actor hoped it would go beyond Season 14, it appears that this really does mean curtains for the Reagan family.

The video sees Wahlberg exit the bus he's using for New Kids on the Block's Magic of Summer tour on the studio lot to the tune of a remixed version of "Heaven is a Place on Earth" by Belinda Carlisle. He's holding a cup of coffee and wearing black sweatpants, a white baseball cap, and a golden chain. "Pulled up from Magic Summer Tour to film Danny Reagan's 'last tour.' Thankful to all," the caption reads.

That's not the most poignant Instagram-ready moment the actor shared. He shared an image to his Instagram stories of him hugging Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray, who play Maria Baez and Eddie Janko-Reagan, respectively. "Last Day Feels," the image is captioned, with a content face and a blue heart emoji.

If that's not enough to make you well up, Wahlberg added a long caption to the post that expresses his gratitude to everyone involved in the experience.