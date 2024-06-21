Donnie Wahlberg's Blue Bloods Posts About His Last Day On Set Might Make You Cry
No one has fought harder than Donnie Wahlberg to keep "Blue Bloods" on the air, which might be why the chronicle of his final day on the set via his Instagram is so very poignant. Though the actor hoped it would go beyond Season 14, it appears that this really does mean curtains for the Reagan family.
The video sees Wahlberg exit the bus he's using for New Kids on the Block's Magic of Summer tour on the studio lot to the tune of a remixed version of "Heaven is a Place on Earth" by Belinda Carlisle. He's holding a cup of coffee and wearing black sweatpants, a white baseball cap, and a golden chain. "Pulled up from Magic Summer Tour to film Danny Reagan's 'last tour.' Thankful to all," the caption reads.
That's not the most poignant Instagram-ready moment the actor shared. He shared an image to his Instagram stories of him hugging Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray, who play Maria Baez and Eddie Janko-Reagan, respectively. "Last Day Feels," the image is captioned, with a content face and a blue heart emoji.
If that's not enough to make you well up, Wahlberg added a long caption to the post that expresses his gratitude to everyone involved in the experience.
The caption to Donnie Wahlberg's Instagram post is emotional too
Donnie Wahlberg added a much longer, more emotional sidebar to the video he posted to his Instagram. "Last day of Blue Bloods," the actor said, adding a down arrow emoji. "Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey, but I do know how incredibly thankful I am for every moment of it."
Wahlberg thanked the show's cast and crew, down to the background actors and staff at every location. "To the people of New York, in every neighborhood and borough, thank you for always showing your love. To the NYPD, thank you for your support and sacrifice, I hope we did you proud." The most emotional show of thanks Wahlberg had, though, was for his fanbase, which had supported him throughout his time as Danny Reagan. "Lastly, to my fans, and the fans of this show. We don't make it 14 days (nevermind 14 years) without you! Your love and support for this show has been one of the great blessings of my life. Thank you," he concluded, adding the hashtag #godspeed and red and blue heart emoji.
While the mothership series may be closing shop at some point in the winter of 2024, It appears that CBS is in the process of franchising "Blue Bloods" into a universe. Whether that means a spin-off or a prequel series is coming, the drama will continue to live on beyond its current lifespan. That's enough to dry anyone's tears.