Jason Beghe Has One Request For Chicago P.D. Season 12

After a pretty tumultuous Season 11, stalwart "Chicago P.D." veteran Jason Beghe wants what every other fan of the series desires — some fresh faces to keep things interesting down at the precinct in Season 12. "I'm hoping, I've been talking to the writers, and I think that would be nice. But I can't guarantee anything at this point. But yes, we do need some people," Beghe told ScreenRant in June while promoting the upcoming release of his film "Reverse the Curse."

It is, after all, a perfectly reasonable request. The show has yet to recover from losing two of its leads. Though it's successfully anchored itself in several ways — around the tortured and intense Hank Voight (Beghe), and by using the finally stable and well-cemented relationship between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) — there's a fairly gigantic hole in the narrative that's shaped just like Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). The drama has yet to fill the void that their departures have created.