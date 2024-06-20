Jason Beghe Has One Request For Chicago P.D. Season 12
After a pretty tumultuous Season 11, stalwart "Chicago P.D." veteran Jason Beghe wants what every other fan of the series desires — some fresh faces to keep things interesting down at the precinct in Season 12. "I'm hoping, I've been talking to the writers, and I think that would be nice. But I can't guarantee anything at this point. But yes, we do need some people," Beghe told ScreenRant in June while promoting the upcoming release of his film "Reverse the Curse."
It is, after all, a perfectly reasonable request. The show has yet to recover from losing two of its leads. Though it's successfully anchored itself in several ways — around the tortured and intense Hank Voight (Beghe), and by using the finally stable and well-cemented relationship between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) — there's a fairly gigantic hole in the narrative that's shaped just like Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). The drama has yet to fill the void that their departures have created.
Chicago P.D. is hurting after losing Jay and Hailey
When Jay Halstead leaves "Chicago P.D." during Season 10, to wash away the moral complexities of working for the police force by teaming with the Army to take down a Bolivian drug squad, Hailey Upton is devastated. So is everyone else on the squad, who end up missing their friend in the field and in their personal lives. Unfortunately, now the force is down Hailey as well. Spurred on by her emotional reaction to Jay's decision to divorce her, and the realization that her life's in a holding pattern, Hailey leaves Chicago during the Season 11 finale to try her hand at another branch of law enforcement.
The cavalry seems to have partially arrived in the form of Josephine "Jo" Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic), a no-nonsense member of the Intelligence Unit whom Hailey encounters when Hank brings her on to help with a serial killer. Hailey and Jo become friends, but Jo's addiction to alcohol and subsequent trip to rehab help Hailey realize that she's running herself ragged and needs to get out. Time will tell who else will become a part of the force — and who will help stem the flow of loss that has taken over "Chicago P.D." lately.