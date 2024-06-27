Three Cut Star Trek Moments Made Patrick Stewart Question His Kissing Skills

Kiss him once, kiss him twice, kiss his way ... out of the movie? Sir Patrick Stewart might have a whole lot of folks walking the planet who think he's handsome, but three of his "Star Trek" universe kissing scenes were removed from their final products, leaving him wondering if perhaps there's something wrong with the way he smooches.

According to interviews published in "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years," an oral history of the "Star Trek" franchise, a deleted scene from the Jonathan Frakes-directed "Star Trek: First Contact" has Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard kiss Alfre Woodward's Lily Sloane on the cheek. On top of that, while in the throes of a romantic relationship with Donna Murphy's Anij in "Star Trek: Insurrection," he kisses her passionately on the mouth twice. Both busses were axed from the final product, to the actor's bemusement.

"There must be something they don't like about my kissing," Stewart said. "It's the oddest thing. With the kiss with Alfre, it was on the cheek, but they took it out. So when it came to Donna and something a little more intense ... it's gone and it's very irritating." It turns out that Donna Murphy was also initially disappointed by the cut.