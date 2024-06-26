The Avengers Scene Marvel Changed To Avoid An R-Rating

When "The Avengers" debuted in 2012, it became the biggest film of that year, grossing over $1.5 billion at the global box office. Upon release, it was met with critical and fan acclaim; many still consider it to be one of the best superhero films of all time. However, in an alternate world, its wide reach could have been muted, as it was initially slapped with an R rating. In the movie, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stabs Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) in the back. This emotional moment was initially too gruesome for family and teenage audiences.

While speaking with Movies.com (via CinemaBlend), Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained that the studio didn't get the rating it wanted. "When we submitted 'The Avengers,' the first couple cuts of it came back from the MPAA rated R. That happened twice. So we went back and had to make adjustments," he said. The producer continued by explaining what specifically in the Coulson death sequence led to the rating. "Whenever you impale somebody from their back and the blade comes out their chest, there are issues."

In the final version of the scene, Coulson is stabbed by Loki's sceptre, but the weapon is barely seen coming out of his chest. The sound effects in the sequence do most of the heavy lifting in terms of conveying just how brutal the SHIELD agent's death is. While it's unclear what major changes director Joss Whedon and Feige made to the scene, Coulson's theatrical passing is effective and isn't missing much.