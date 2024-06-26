How One Actor's Bold Catwoman Campaign Became A Huge Batman Movie Controversy

Michelle Pfeiffer's take on Selina Kyle in 1992's "Batman Returns" is one of the best versions of Catwoman ever seen. She's unpredictable, seductive, and cunning, making her a fascinating secondary antagonist alongside the Penguin (Danny DeVito, keeper of a treasure trove of props from the film) and Max Shreck (Christopher Walken). However, before Pfeiffer landed the role in director Tim Burton's "Batman" sequel, another actor tried to prove herself as the right one for the part in a bold way. Not only did she fail to land the job, but her publicity stunt soon wound up causing quite a stir.

Sean Young, who had previously starred in arguably the best sci-fi movie of all time, "Blade Runner," narrowly missed out on the part of Vicki Vale in 'Batman." She made it clear that she wanted the Catwoman role, driving that point home in a big way. Wearing a Catwoman suit from the 1960s "Batman" TV series, she appeared on "The Joan Rivers Show" in 1991 to put on an in-character performance and take less than subtle jabs at Burton. While she seemed to have a blast doing so, those in the audience, watching at home, and in the entertainment industry were divided on the situation. Some found it fun, while others believed it to be brash and strange. In hindsight, it became incredibly awkward to watch once she lost out on the role.

In the years since this failed attempt to become the big screen's next Catwoman, Young has reflected on her unorthodox and controversial "Joan Rivers Show" appearance.