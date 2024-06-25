How Old Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man Was When He Died In The MCU

Robert Downey Jr. was in his early 40s when he got the role of a lifetime. Born in 1965, the actor debuted as Tony Stark in 2008's "Iron Man." Since then, he's played the billionaire playboy philanthropist over half a dozen times, cementing his status as the most beloved star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel could bring Downey back to the franchise, his character ultimately died in 2019's $2 billion-grossing "Avengers: Endgame." Seeing as Tony Stark was born in 1970, Iron Man would have been 53 when he died in "Endgame."

The fourth "Avengers" film notably takes place in 2023, not its release year 2019. To be more specific, Stark died on October 17, 2023, one of the most important days in the history of the MCU, as that day also saw the death of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the return of all those who were wiped away by his snap. "Endgame" takes place five years after "Avengers: Infinity War." Up until then, the contemporary-set MCU films were aligned with our real-world timeline.

While Iron Man's death was devastating, especially when one considers his age of passing, it's impossible to ignore the legacy Stark left behind. From saving the universe multiple times to having a hand in assembling the Avengers, the Stark Industries CEO is one of the most influential figures in the ever-expanding franchise. He also leaves behind a daughter named Morgan (Lexi Rabe). Now, fans are wondering if Iron Man will ever return to the MCU.