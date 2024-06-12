Iron Man's Potential Return In Avengers: Secret Wars Divides Marvel Fans More Than You Think

Even though the franchise is now years past it, Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifice in "Avengers: Endgame" remains the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest moment. With the Infinity Stones in hand, their unfathomable power coursing through him, he snaps his fingers and removes Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his underlings from the universe. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has made it clear that he won't resurrect RDJ's Iron Man in the future, but rumors have claimed otherwise. The idea of the actor and his character returning to the MCU via "Avengers: Secret Wars" has spread online, sowing division among Marvel fans.

For instance, folks in a Reddit thread by u/Herogeen have mixed feelings about such a comeback. "RDJ's gotta return. It wouldn't be the same if it's a different actor," commented u/TheLivingTribunal666, with others like u/FictionFantom going to bat for a "Secret Wars" scene featuring RDJ's Iron Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man — the three tentpole castings of comic book movie history — together. On the other hand, some like u/MorningFirm5374 think bringing the actor back to play Iron Man would diminish the significance of his "Endgame" death. "I have seen him in 9 movies with a superb ending. I would like to see something new," added u/robertluke. Some would even support a recast rather than a return.

Odds are fans will continue to debate the logistics of Downey's return as Iron Man in the MCU until "Secret Wars" arrives, but what does the actor himself think of the idea?