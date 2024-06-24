Why House Of The Dragon Cut An 'Animalistic' Sex Scene With Olivia Cooke

"Game of Thrones" garnered a reputation for featuring a ton of sexual content. Even with the announcement that its spinoff "House of the Dragon" would have a different style of sex scenes from its predecessor, audiences knew they'd be in for a wild time. Olivia Cooke spoke with Elle about how she knew what she was getting into with "House of the Dragon."

Season 2 started with a bang, as Episode 1, "A Son for a Son," featured several of such scenes with Alicent Hightower (Cooke). According to Cooke, the season was meant to have one romp that was ultimately left on the cutting room floor. She described the scene as "animalistic," and continued saying, "It was messy as f***. It wasn't beautiful, and that was really fun to do." While Cooke was game for the sequence, it got vetoed down the line. "I think Ryan [Condal, the showrunner] said we weren't learning any more about the characters, which I disagree with slightly," she explained. "But it's okay. It's his show."

"House of the Dragon" has Vanessa Coffey as an intimacy coordinator, a profession that's changing Hollywood forever. Whether the scene is animalistic or more traditionally romantic, all parties involved deserve to feel safe. So far, Cooke has been pleased with her experience filming these moments, saying, "I thought there'd be way more, and so I'm relieved that when it has been used for me, it's showing Alicent being pleasured, which is amazing and doesn't feel gratuitous."